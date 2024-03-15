Suggested Searches

1 min read

St. Patrick’s Aurora Illuminates the Night Sky

The headshot image of Michelle Zajac

Michelle Zajac

Mar 15, 2024
Image Article
The green lights of an aurora dramatically explode outward against the backdrop of the night sky peppered with fluffy white clouds and pinprick stars. A hint of red is also visible in the center of the light. Pine trees cast in shadow are seen below.

This majestic image of the dazzling green lights of the aurora borealis was captured on March 17, 2015, around 5:30 a.m. EDT in Donnelly Creek, Alaska.

The aurora borealis and aurora australis, often called the northern lights and southern lights, are common occurrences at high northern and southern latitudes, less frequent at mid-latitudes, and seldom seen near the equator.

These colorful ribbons of light are the visible manifestation of the solar wind – the flow of charged particles from the Sun – interacting with the Earth’s magnetosphere. Strong geomagnetic storms stimulate our atmosphere and light up the night sky, creating auroras.

See how you can help track auroras around the world with the Aurorasaurus project.

Image Credit: Sebastian Saarloos