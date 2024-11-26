Selfie Time with Astronaut Victor Glover

NASA/Ben Smegelsky

Employees at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and NASA astronaut Victor Glover (right) happily snap a photo of themselves during a visit on Nov. 8, 2024. The employees are part of the agency’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS), which develops and operates the systems and facilities needed to process and launch rockets and spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis missions. EGS plays a primary role in assembly, launch, and recovery of rockets and spacecraft.

Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky