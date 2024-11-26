Suggested Searches

1 min read

Selfie Time with Astronaut Victor Glover

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Nov 26, 2024
Image Article
Three African American men - two Kennedy Space Center employees wearing blue polo shirts with an Artemis logo (left, middle back) and NASA astronaut Victor Glover (right) - pose for a photo taken with a cell phone.
NASA/Ben Smegelsky

Employees at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and NASA astronaut Victor Glover (right) happily snap a photo of themselves during a visit on Nov. 8, 2024. The employees are part of the agency’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS), which develops and operates the systems and facilities needed to process and launch rockets and spacecraft for NASA’s Artemis missions. EGS plays a primary role in assembly, launch, and recovery of rockets and spacecraft.

Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky