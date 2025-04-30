Saxophone in Space

NASA

In this photo taken on Feb. 8, 1984, NASA astronaut Ronald E. McNair plays his saxophone while off-duty during the STS-41B mission. He and fellow crew members Vance D. Brand, Robert L. Gibson, Robert L. Stewart, and Bruce McCandless II launched on the space shuttle Challenger from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Feb. 3, 1984. During the mission, McCandless and Stewart performed the first untethered spacewalks.

McNair, who was nationally recognized for his work in laser physics, was selected as an astronaut candidate in January 1978. He completed a one-year training and evaluation period in August 1979, qualifying him for assignment as a mission specialist astronaut on space shuttle flight crews. STS-41B was his first flight.

Check out STS-41B mission highlights, narrated by the crew.

Image credit: NASA