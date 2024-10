NASA/Wanmei Liang, USGS

On June 10, 2023, the Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 acquired this image of Mount Taranaki, a snow-capped mountain in New Zealand that is ringed by a dark green forest. Two older and extinct volcanoes, Kaitake and Pouakai, lie to the northwest of its peak.

Image Credit: NASA/Wanmei Liang, USGS