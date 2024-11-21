Ring Around Tabby’s Star

This Oct. 4, 2017, illustration shows a hypothetical uneven ring of dust orbiting KIC 8462852, also known as Boyajian’s Star or Tabby’s Star. The star has experienced unusual dips in brightness over a matter of days, as well as much subtler but longer-term dimming trends. Scientists proposed several explanations for this unexpected behavior, ranging from Tabby’s Star swallowing a planet to alien “megastructures” harvesting the star’s energy. However, a study using NASA’s Spitzer and Swift missions as well as the Belgian AstroLAB IRIS observatory suggests that the cause of the dimming over long periods is likely an uneven dust cloud moving around the star.

Learn more about this enigmatic star, named after Tabetha Boyajian, the Yale University postdoc who discovered it with the help of citizen scientists.

Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech