An OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule training model parachutes down in this image from Aug. 30, 2023. This drop test was part of NASA’s preparations for the return of samples from the asteroid Bennu on Sept. 24, 2023. OSIRIS-REx was the first U.S. mission to collect a sample from an asteroid.

This photo was chosen by the NASA HQ photo team as one of the 100 best photos of 2023. Celebrate World Photography Day by browsing the gallery on Flickr.

Image Credit: NASA/Keegan Barber