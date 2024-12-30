Remembering President Carter

NASA

President Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn, and daughter Amy, along with Kennedy Space Center Director Lee Scherer, look at a scale model of the crawler that transported the total shuttle launch configuration from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Pad 39.

Despite the setbacks faced through technical and schedule problems during the development of the Space Shuttle Program, President Carter provided NASA with its first budget extension to complete funding for the program.

His decision to support the creation of a peaceful scientific spacecraft enabled the creation of the International Space Station, the longest continuously maintained laboratory in space–dedicated to the peaceful advance of scientific discovery.

President Carter passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Read a statement from NASA Administrator Bill Nelson paying tribute.

Image Credit: NASA