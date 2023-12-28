NASA / Ben Smegelsky

A Great Blue Heron skims its wings on a waterway at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 11, 2021, making an artistic reflection on the water’s surface. Kennedy shares a border with the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Merritt Island’s strategic location along the Atlantic Flyway provides a resting and feeding place for thousands of wading birds, shorebirds, and songbirds. Great Blue Herons are just one of the more than 330 native and migratory bird species that call Kennedy and the wildlife refuge home.

Image Credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky