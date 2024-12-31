Red and Green Aurora Move Through Earth’s Atmosphere

Peering through the window of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured this image on Oct. 7, 2024 of the SpaceX Dragon Freedom spacecraft as vivid green and pink aurora swirled through Earth’s atmosphere while the International Space Station soared 273 miles above the Indian Ocean.

Visit Dominick’s photography on station to experience the wonders of space through his eyes, enriched by his remarkable journey of orbiting the Earth 3,760 times.

To see a short-term forecast of the location and intensity of the next aurora check this link: Aurora – 30 Minute Forecast and also NASA’s Guide to Finding and Photographing Auroras.

Image Credit: NASA/Matthew Dominick