Preflight Checks for Astronaut Loral O’Hara

Expedition 70 NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara has her Russian Sokol Suit pressure checked ahead of launching to the International Space Station on Sept. 15, 2023. O’Hara, currently on the station, is scheduled to spend six months there. She and her fellow Expedition 70 crew members are studying an array of microgravity phenomena to benefit humans living on and off the Earth, as well as exploring heart health, cancer treatments, space manufacturing techniques, and more during their long-duration stay in Earth orbit.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls