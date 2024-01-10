Orbital-1 Launch’s 10th Anniversary

NASA/Bill Ingalls

An Orbital Sciences Corporation (now Northrop Grumman) Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus spacecraft launches from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Thursday, January 9, 2014. The Orbital-1 mission was Orbital Sciences’ first contracted cargo delivery flight to the space station for NASA. Cygnus brought science experiments, crew provisions, spare parts and other hardware to the space station. One NASA experiment studied the decreased effectiveness of antibiotics during spaceflight, while another examined how different fuel samples burned in microgravity.

