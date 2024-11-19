Suggested Searches

On This Day: Apollo 12 Lands on the Moon

Monika Luabeya

Nov 19, 2024
On the Moon, an astronaut in a white spacesuit climbs down a ladder on a lunar module. The lunar module is made of metal with gold and silver foil covering some of its lower half.
NASA

NASA astronaut Alan Bean steps off the lunar module ladder in this photo from Nov. 19, 1969, joining astronaut Charles Conrad Jr. on the Moon in the area called the Ocean of Storms. The two would then complete two spacewalks on the lunar surface, deploying science instruments, collecting geology samples, and inspecting the Surveyor 3 spacecraft, which had landed in the same area. While Bean and Conrad worked on the Moon, astronaut Richard F. Gordon completed science from lunar orbit.

Learn more about Apollo 12’s pinpoint landing on the Moon.

Image credit: NASA