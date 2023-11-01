Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Nighttime on the East Coast

Monika Luabeya

Nov 01, 2023
The city lights of the northeastern United States are visible from the International Space Station. The rest of the surrounding land is mostly dark, as is space. At left, part of the orbital lab and a docking port on a Russian space station module are visible.
NASA / Jasmin Moghbeli

While aboard the International Space Station on Oct. 26, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli captured the city lights of the northeastern United States and major urban areas including Long Island, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C. At the time of this photograph, the orbital lab was 262 miles above Maine. In 24 hours, the space station makes 16 orbits of Earth, traveling through 16 sunrises and sunsets. To find out where the ISS is and when you can see it in your area, check out the Spot the Station site.

Image Credit: NASA/Jasmin Moghbeli