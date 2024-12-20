Suggested Searches

NASA’s Terra Satellite Captures 2015 Eclipse Shadow

Dec 20, 2024
Clouds over the Arctic Ocean almost look like the sea's waves in this image from NASA's Terra satellite. The right side of the image has a brown-orange hue, almost like coffee with a little cream in it, due to the eclipse's shadow passing over them.
NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

During the morning of March 20, 2015, a total solar eclipse was visible from parts of Europe, and a partial solar eclipse from northern Africa and northern Asia. NASA’s Terra satellite passed over the Arctic Ocean on March 20 at 10:45 UTC (6:45 a.m. EDT) and captured the eclipse’s shadow over the clouds in the Arctic Ocean.

Terra launched 25 years ago on Dec. 18, 1999. Approximately the size of a small school bus, the Terra satellite carries five instruments that take coincident measurements of the Earth system: Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER), Clouds and Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES), Multi-angle Imaging Spectroradiometer (MISR), Measurements of Pollution in the Troposphere (MOPITT), and Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS).

On Nov. 28, 2024, one of Terra’s power-transmitting shunt units failed. A response team reviewed Terra’s status and discussed potential impacts and options.  Consequently, the team placed ASTER into Safe Mode.  As a result, ASTER data are not currently being collected. All other instruments continue uninterrupted.

Image Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team