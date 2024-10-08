Suggested Searches

NASA’s Earth Information Center at the Smithsonian

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Oct 08, 2024
Two men in suits stand behind a short curved barrier. They look at a large curved screen that spans the room. The screen shows information, maps, and other graphics that relay information about carbon dioxide. The man on the right is pointing at the display.
NASA/Bill Ingalls

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Kirk Johnson, Sant Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, preview the agency’s new Earth Information Center exhibit on Monday, Oct. 8, 2024. This new exhibit is the Earth Information Center’s second physical location.

The exhibit at the Smithsonian includes a 32-foot-long, 12-foot-high video wall displaying Earth science data visualizations and videos, interpretive panels showing Earth’s connected systems, information on our changing world, and an overview of how NASA and the Smithsonian study our home planet. It opens to the public Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will remain on display through 2028.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls