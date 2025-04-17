NASA Supports Next Generation of Innovators

Robotics teams gather on the main floor of the 2025 Aerospace Valley FIRST Robotics Competition at Eastside High School in Lancaster, California, adjusting and testing the functions of their robots, on April 3, 2025 NASA/Genaro Vavuris A group of attendees to the 2025 Aerospace Valley FIRST Robotics Competition gather outside Eastside High School’s gymnasium in Lancaster, California, to watch an F/A-18 from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, in Edwards, California, fly over the school to kick off the competition, on April 3, 2025. NASA/Genaro Vavuris Jose Vasquez, engineering technician at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards, California, machines parts for a robot inside NASA’s mobile machine shop at the 2025 Aerospace Valley FIRST Robotics Competition in Lancaster, California, on April 3, 2025. NASA/Genaro Vavuris Students from Eagle Robotics, Team 399, supported by volunteers from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, adjust their robot during the 2025 Aerospace Valley FIRST Robotics Competition in Lancaster, California, on April 3, 2025. NASA/Genaro Vavuris

When young minds come together to test their knowledge and creativity in technology and innovation, the results are truly inspiring. In its sixth year, Aerospace Valley Regional FIRST Robotics Competition at East High School in Lancaster, California, proved to be another success. During three action-packed days, hundreds of students from around the world showcased their skills in building and programming robots designed to tackle real-world challenges. Volunteers from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, played a key role, mentoring students and sharing expertise to guide the next generation of engineers.

The Aerospace Valley Regional was started with NASA’s support through the Robotics Alliance Project, which has helped expand robotics programs nationwide. As part of the project, NASA Armstrong supports five local teams and fosters innovation and mentorship for young minds. “It’s more than just a game – it’s a launchpad for future innovators,” said David Voracek, NASA Armstrong’s chief technologist, who has volunteered for 20 years and is the primary logistics manager.

Brad Flick, NASA Armstrong center director, toured the venue and talked to students, highlighting NASA’s continued commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers and innovators. The event kicked off with an exciting F/A-18 flyover by NASA Armstrong research test pilots Nils Larson and James Less.

Throughout the competition, NASA volunteers – judges, scorers, and machinists – offered guidance and ensured smooth operations. The mobile shop supported students by repairing and fabricating parts for their robots, completing 79 jobs during the event. “Almost everything we do needs to get done in minutes,” says Jose Vasquez, volunteer, and engineering technician at NASA Armstrong’s fabrication lab, who volunteered at the event.

Beyond the competition, students engaged with industry professionals and explored career opportunities. “They don’t just build robots; they build confidence, resilience, and real-world skills alongside mentors who inspire them and volunteers who make it all possible,” Voracek said. This event showcased the talent, determination, and creativity that will shape the future of technology and innovation.

NASA’s Robotics Alliance Project provides grants for high school teams across the country and supports FIRST Robotics competitions, encouraging students to pursue STEM careers.