NASA Ames Welcomes Latvian President, Talks Aeronautics Research 

NASA/Brandon Torres Navarrete

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs observes simulated visuals of an airport and its air traffic, consisting of commercial aircraft and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, at NASA’s FutureFlight Central on Sept. 18, 2024, during a visit to NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley.

FutureFlight Central provides high-fidelity simulation of air traffic management scenarios and is dedicated to solving the present and emerging challenges of the nation’s air traffic management system. President Rinkēvičs and representatives of Latvian business visited Ames to learn about the center’s technical capabilities and areas of research in aeronautics.