Dr. Eugene Tu, center director at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley, presents Representative Anna Eshoo with a replica of the Pioneer plaque during a recognition event for her 32 years of public service. NASA/Brandon Torres Navarrete

On Oct. 29, NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley hosted a gathering to recognize Representative Anna G. Eshoo for her 32 years of distinguished public service and her enduring support for the agency. During the event, Dr. Eugene Tu, center director at Ames, presented the Congresswoman with the Pioneer plaque, a replica of the messages sent on the Pioneer 10 and 11 probes, which launched in 1972 and 1973 respectively.