Moon Tree Dedication with Artemis II Crew

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jun 06, 2024
Four astronauts, three men and one woman (second from right), rest their hands on the handles of short shovels that are planted in dirt. They surround a small tree sapling that has bright green leaves.
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA astronauts Victor Glover (left), Reid Wiseman (middle left), and Christina Koch (middle right), and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen (right), pose for a photo after a Moon Tree dedication ceremony, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the United States Capitol in Washington. The American Sweetgum tree pictured was grown from a seed that was flown around the Moon during the Artemis I mission.

Moon Trees originated with the Apollo 14 mission, when NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa carried tree seeds into lunar orbit. In a nod to the legacy of Apollo 14, and a celebration of the future of space exploration with NASA’s Artemis Program, a “new generation” of Moon Tree seeds traveled into lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft. The seeds travelled thousands of miles beyond the Moon, spending about 4 weeks in space before returning to Earth. Organizations from across the United States will receive the seedlings and plant them in their communities.

Image Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani