Modeling the Hawaiian Shoreline

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

May 21, 2024
The island of Hawai'i is black, with streaks of orange and purple. There is a big orange spot (near center). The water around the island is, going from left to right, orange and red. The coastline has a blue line along it, indicating high flood risk.
NASA/Lisa Tanh, Matilda Anokye, Ian Lee, Connor Racette

The island of Hawai’i and surrounding waters glow in unusual shades in this 2022 model made through NASA DEVELOP. The model was created to help the County of Hawai’i in their shoreline setback plan. The image shows areas of high flood risk (blue), as well as sea surface temperatures. Orange in the west indicates high temperatures, while red in the east represents low temperatures.

NASA DEVELOP projects bridge the gap between NASA’s Earth science data and society, addressing environmental concerns and enhancing decision-making to improve life here on Earth. Learn more about NASA’s Capacity Building Programs and applied Earth science at NASA.

