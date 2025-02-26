Milky Way on the Horizon

NASA/Don Pettit

NASA astronaut Don Pettit used a camera with low light and long duration settings to capture this Jan. 29, 2025, image of the Milky Way appearing beyond Earth’s horizon. At the time, the International Space Station was orbiting 265 miles above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chile just before sunrise.

Pettit is part of the Expedition 72 crew, along with NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Nick Hague. The orbital residents are exploring a variety of space phenomena to benefit humans on and off the Earth including pharmaceutical manufacturing, advanced life support systems, genetic sequencing in microgravity, and more.

