The Stone of Hope, a granite statue of civil rights movement leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is seen in this image from Jan. 5, 2025. The statue is part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington.

Dr. King inspired millions to answer the righteous call for racial equality and to build a world where every person is treated equally, with dignity and respect. NASA is committed to innovate for the benefit of humanity and to inspire the world through discovery.

Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls