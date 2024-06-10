Management and Program Analyst Mallory Carbon

“I feel that my larger purpose at NASA, which I’ve felt since I came on as an intern, is to leave NASA a better place than I found it. I know there are so many people who are just like myself, who have had this big, huge dream of being at NASA from some sort of spark in their childhood.

“I have a privilege as a well-spoken, affable, femme, white woman and I’m compelled to use this privilege for good — to advocate for others. I feel like this dream should be achievable for anyone who has the merit to be here without wondering ‘Are my needs going [to] be met?’ Or, ‘If I’m a part of a particular community, will I be faced with any sort of backlash because of the culture?’

“As an Agency, we’re trying to do incredibly hard things moving forward. And going forward, I choose to use the privilege of being at HQ and being very close to leadership as a vessel for progress to help ensure we get closer to everybody having the right to achieve their dream here.”

— Mallory Carbon, Management and Program Analyst, NASA Headquarters

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Interviewer: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

