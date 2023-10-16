Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Launching to a Metal-Rich Asteroid

Oct 16, 2023
In the distance, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches with the Psyche spacecraft onboard. They are gray and almost blend in with the sky. A bright blaze extends from the bottom of the rocket and clouds of smoke roll just above the trees. Palm trees on the right take up the majority of the foreground.
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This image captures the beginning of the spacecraft’s journey to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name.

The body of the Psyche spacecraft is about the size of a small van, and it’s powered by solar electric propulsion. It has a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager to study asteroid Psyche’s composition. The spacecraft will start sending images to Earth as soon as it spots the asteroid.

Image Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani