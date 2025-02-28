Suggested Searches

Langley Laboratory Apprentice at Work

Monika Luabeya

Feb 28, 2025
A woman looks through a metal tube that she is holding up. Her elbows rest on the table in front of her. The photo is in black and white. There is text at the bottom that reads "LMAL 33037."
An apprentice at Langley Laboratory (now NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia) inspects wind tunnel components in this image from May 15, 1943. During World War II, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), the precursor to NASA, employed apprentices (which NASA has since transitioned into internships) to support meaningful jobs in data computing, testing, and mechanical work.

Make your own mark on NASA history. Apply to the agency’s summer internships by 11:59 p.m. EST Feb. 28.

Image credit: NASA