International Space Station Program Deputy Chief Scientist Meghan Everett

“Don’t be afraid to go after the things that you’re dreaming about that aren’t necessarily possible right now. We do things all the time now that were impossible 10 years ago! Figure out how to make the impossible possible, if it’s what you want to do.

“One of my cornerstone pinnacles [is], ‘Show up to work [and] life with integrity and intent.’ So, accomplish your goals with integrity, intent, and a mission. Stick to that and have the confidence to do that, and be OK with messing up and failing, and have fun with those things.

“And if you are not doing something that you love, and you’re not having fun, then think about what those things are and go towards that.”

— Meghan Everett, International Space Station Program Deputy Chief Scientist, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Image Credit: NASA / Josh Valcarcel

Interviewer: NASA / Michelle Zajac

Check out some of our other Faces of NASA.