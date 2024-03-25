Suggested Searches

International Space Station Program Deputy Chief Scientist Meghan Everett

Meghan Everett, wearing dark dress pants and a light-colored blouse with buttons and a ruffled collar, smiles at the camera as she sits at the edge of one of the International Space Station modules inside the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at NASA's Johnson Space Center. The edges of the module mockup are blue, with a yellow and black striped warning strip present on the step where Meghan is sitting. Blue handrails are present on both sides of the module mockup, and a wide variety of labels are visible on all of the module mockup surfaces within.

“Don’t be afraid to go after the things that you’re dreaming about that aren’t necessarily possible right now. We do things all the time now that were impossible 10 years ago! Figure out how to make the impossible possible, if it’s what you want to do.

“One of my cornerstone pinnacles [is], ‘Show up to work [and] life with integrity and intent.’ So, accomplish your goals with integrity, intent, and a mission. Stick to that and have the confidence to do that, and be OK with messing up and failing, and have fun with those things.

“And if you are not doing something that you love, and you’re not having fun, then think about what those things are and go towards that.”

— Meghan Everett, International Space Station Program Deputy Chief Scientist, NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Image Credit: NASA / Josh Valcarcel
Interviewer: NASA / Michelle Zajac

