Honoring Hidden Figures

Joylette Hylick, left, and Katherine Moore, right, accept the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of their mother, Katherine Johnson, during a Sept. 18, 2024, ceremony recognizing NASA’s Hidden Figures.

Katherine Johnson, Dr. Christine Darden, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary W. Jackson were awarded Congressional Gold Medals in recognition of their service to the United States. A Congressional Gold Medal was also awarded in recognition of all the women who served as computers, mathematicians, and engineers at the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics and NASA between the 1930s and 1970s.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky