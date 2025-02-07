Golden Moon over the Superdome

NASA/Michael DeMocker

The full moon rises over the Superdome and the city of New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday evening, January 13, 2025.

New Orleans is home to NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility where several pieces of hardware for the SLS (Space Launch system) are being built. For more than half a century, NASA Michoud has been “America’s Rocket Factory,” the nation’s premiere site for manufacturing and assembly of large-scale space structures and systems.

