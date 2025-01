NASA/Ben Smegelsky

A NASA photographer took this portrait of a curious sandhill crane on March 24, 2021, near the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Sandhill cranes are just one of the hundreds of types of birds that call the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, which shares space with NASA Kennedy, their home.

