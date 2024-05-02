Suggested Searches

Galaxy Evolution Explorer Searches for Light

Monika Luabeya

May 02, 2024
An illustration of the space telescope Galaxy Evolution Explorer. The telescope is in the foreground. Its main body is wrapped in gold foil and solar panels are attached on either side.
NASA/JPL-Caltech

This Dec. 21, 2002, artist’s concept of NASA’s Galaxy Evolution Explorer imagines what the space telescope would look like during its mission. Launched April 28, 2003, it studied the shape, brightness, size and distance of galaxies across 10 billion years of cosmic history. By observing ultraviolet wavelengths, the telescope measured the history of star formation in the universe.

This space telescope allowed astronomers to uncover mysteries about the early universe and how it evolved, as well as better characterize phenomena like black holes and dark matter. The mission was extended three times over a period of 10 years before it was decommissioned in June 2013.

