Future NASA Astronauts Speak with Leadership

Monika Luabeya

Oct 20, 2023
A group of 17 people sit and stand in a circle in a meeting area in an office. There are rocket models and space-themed imagery decorating the space. Everyone looks toward NASA administrator Bill Nelson, second from right, as he speaks.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, second from right, NASA associate administrator Bob Cabana, far right, and NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy (back to camera) speak with the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

After two years of training, they could be assigned to missions that involve performing research aboard the International Space Station, launching from American soil on spacecraft built by commercial companies, as well as deep space missions to destinations including the Moon on NASA’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket.

Get to know the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class.

Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky