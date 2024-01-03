Foggy Fun with STEM

NASA / Keegan Barber

On March 30, 2023, NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and Robert Hines took part in STEM demonstrations with local students in Washington. Lindgren, Hines, and Watkins spent 170 days in space as part of Expeditions 67 and 68 aboard the International Space Station. While aboard, the crew studied ways to reverse the aging of immune cells, how wounds heal in microgravity, and cardiovascular health. They also participated in spacewalks, tested new technology to diagnose medical conditions, explored the development of new construction materials in space, grew red dwarf tomatoes, and observed liquid behavior in artificial gravity to support missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

The NASA Headquarters photographers chose this photo as one of the best images from 2023. See the rest on Flickr.

