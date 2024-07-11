Electrical and Mechanical Technician Clifton Brown

“We have a group photo of my first project here, ASTRO-H, and that one means a lot to me because I came [to that NASA project] fresh off the street. I was super scared and intimidated. It was me and three other [technicians], who were also all new, and a handful of very seasoned scientists and engineers. And we came together.

“And we actually came in — I believe — under budget, ahead of schedule, and exceeded all expectations for our test results. That’s kind of unheard of, you know what I mean? We had such a good environment in the lab. Everybody got along so well. It was all teamwork. And everything just gelled.

“So when I look back on that photo from 14 years ago, first of all, I look really young in it. And secondly, it makes me realize how blessed and lucky I’ve been to be here for so long. It reminds me of that guy who was really nervous and still did alright. [It reminds me] to have a little confidence in myself, just be me, and do the work. It’ll all work out.

“I love looking back at that first team photo and just remembering how raw everything was at the time and how well it still came out.”

—Clifton Brown, Engineering Technician, OMES III, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Image Credit: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

Interviewer: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

Check out some of our other Faces of NASA.