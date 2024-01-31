Cygnus Flies to the International Space Station

SpaceX

In this image from Jan. 30, 2024, an uncrewed Cygnus cargo spacecraft launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, starting its journey to the International Space Station. Launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Cygnus carries 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo to support dozens of research experiments. This is Northrop Grumman’s 20th cargo flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Watch NASA+ for live coverage of Cygnus’s approach to the space station on Feb. 1, 2024, beginning at 2:45 a.m. EST.

Image Credit: SpaceX