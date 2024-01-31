Suggested Searches

1 min read

Cygnus Flies to the International Space Station

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jan 31, 2024
Image Article
A black and white rocket takes off against the brilliant blue backdrop of the sky. It leaves a trail of fire and billowing clouds of white smoke behind it, which partially obscures some structures around the launchpad. The light reflects on the mirror-like surface of a nearby body of water. The image is delicately framed on the left, right, and bottom by green leaves.
SpaceX

In this image from Jan. 30, 2024, an uncrewed Cygnus cargo spacecraft launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, starting its journey to the International Space Station. Launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Cygnus carries 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo to support dozens of research experiments. This is Northrop Grumman’s 20th cargo flight to the orbiting laboratory.

Watch NASA+ for live coverage of Cygnus’s approach to the space station on Feb. 1, 2024, beginning at 2:45 a.m. EST.

Image Credit: SpaceX