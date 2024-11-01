Contract Specialist Miranda Meyer

“Discipline is one of the things that they instill within you [in the military.] All the way starting in boot camp, [the goal] is doing the right thing when no one is looking. Integrity.

“Whenever you’re in boot camp, they always say, ‘it’s too easy.’ It’s just too easy to follow the rules, read the book, read the regulations, and that’s probably why I enjoy contracting. I like reading the regulations and following the regulations.

…[Now that I work for Safety and Mission Assurance,] it’s really cool to read everything about the different types of the scenarios. I always get to see the task orders and the type of work that is going on to keep people safe on the ground and in the air.”

— Miranda Meyer, Contract Specialist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Image Credit: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

Interviewer: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

Check out some of our other Faces of NASA.