Contract Specialist Miranda Meyer

The headshot image of Thalia K. Patrinos

Thalia K. Patrinos

Nov 01, 2024
NASA Contract Specialist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), Miranda Meyer, poses for a portrait, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at GSFC in Greenbelt, Maryland. Photo Credit: (NASA/Thalia Patrinos)

— Miranda Meyer, Contract Specialist, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Image Credit: NASA/Thalia Patrinos
Interviewer: NASA/Thalia Patrinos

