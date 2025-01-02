Best of 2024: Total Solar Eclipse in Indianapolis

NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA photographer Joel Kowsky captured this image of the Monday, April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. The total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the North American continent from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of Central America and Europe.

The NASA Headquarters photo team chose this image as one of the best from 2024. See more of the top 100 from last year on Flickr.

Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky