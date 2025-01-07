Best of 2024: Reestablished NASA Art Program Begins with Mural in New York City

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The New York-based artist team Geraluz, left, and WERC, right, pose in front of their mural “To the Moon, and Back” with their son Amaru, 5. The community mural was created as part of the reimagined NASA Art Program, which aims to inspire and engage the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – in new and unexpected ways, including through art.

The NASA Headquarters photo team chose this image as one of their best from 2024. See more of the top 100 from last year on Flickr.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky