Suggested Searches

1 min read

Back to Earth

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

May 02, 2025
Image Article
The Soyuz spacecraft looks like a cylinder with two lines stretching outward from it. It is oriented toward Earth, which is covered with white clouds.
NASA/Jonny Kim

The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft is pictured backing away from the International Space Station shortly after undocking on April 19, 2025. Three hours later, the spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan, returning astronaut Don Pettit and cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner to Earth.

While aboard the International Space Station, Pettit conducted hundreds of hours of scientific investigations, including research to enhance on-orbit metal 3D printing capabilities, advance water sanitization technologies, explore plant growth under varying water conditions, and investigate fire behavior in microgravity, all contributing to future space missions.

Image credit: NASA/Jonny Kim