Astronauts Set to Swab the Exterior of Station for Microbial Life

Christine Giraldo

Jan 21, 2025
A view of NASA astronaut Victor Glover in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at Johnson Space Center, wearing a space suit and helmet. He tests a tool for swabbing the exterior of space station. Various mock spacecraft parts used for training are submerged underwater in the background. The astronaut's face is vaguely visible in the helmet visor, showing the bright lights of the spacecraft.
NASA astronaut Victor Glover tests collection methods for ISS External Microorganisms in the Neutral Buoyancy Lab at Johnson Space Center.
NASA

Astronauts are scheduled to venture outside the International Space Station to collect microbiological samples during crew spacewalks for the ISS External Microorganisms experiment. This investigation focuses on sampling at sites near life support system vents to examine whether the spacecraft releases microorganisms, how many, and how far they may travel.

This experiment could help researchers understand whether and how these microorganisms survive and reproduce in the harsh space environment and how they may perform at planetary destinations such as the Moon and Mars. Extremophiles, or microorganisms that can survive harsh environments, are also of interest to industries on Earth such as pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

Spacecrafts and spacesuits are thoroughly sterilized before missions; however, humans carry their own microbiomes and continuously regenerate microbial communities. It’s important to understand and address how well current designs and processes prevent or limit the spread of human contamination.  The data could help determine whether changes are needed to crewed spacecraft, including spacesuits, that are used to explore destinations where life may exist now or in the past.

Learn more about how researchers monitor microbes on the space station.

