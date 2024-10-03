Astronauts Rubio and Berrios Speak During Hispanic Heritage Month

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, center, and Marcos Berrios, right, share a laugh with staff during a White House Hispanic Heritage Month event on Sept. 30, 2024. Rubio broke the record of longest single duration spaceflight for a U.S. astronaut with a mission duration of 371 days; Berrios graduated in the most recent class of astronaut candidates.

Hispanic Heritage Month commemorates and honors the rich history of the shared culture and tradition of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. Read some of their stories.

