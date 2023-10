iss070e001172 (Oct. 2, 2023) — Astronauts Andreas Mogensen of ESA (European Space Agency) and Loral O’Hara of NASA service spacesuits inside the Quest airlock. The duo took turns cleaning cooling loops inside the suits ahead of a spacewalk planned for Oct. 12 to collect microbe samples from specific areas outside of the International Space Station. Scientists want to analyze the types of microbes that may be able to survive the harsh environment of outer space.

NASA