Artemis II Crew’s SLS Visit

Lee Mohon

Dec 07, 2023
From left to right, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, NASA astronaut Christina Koch, and two people stand in a circle as they have a discussion. The astronauts wear blue flight suits with various patches on them. A building with bare ceilings and concrete floors stretches far behind them.
NASA / Michael DeMocker

On Nov. 16, 2023, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (left) and Christina Koch (middle) of NASA and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen (second from left) view the core stage for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The three astronauts, along with NASA’s Victor Glover, will launch atop the rocket stage to venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed flight for Artemis.

The astronauts’ visit to Michoud coincided with the first anniversary of the launch of Artemis I. The uncrewed flight test of SLS and Orion was the first in a series of increasingly complex missions for Artemis as the agency works to return humans to the lunar surface and develop a long-term presence there for discovery and exploration.

