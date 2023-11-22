Suggested Searches

A Space Station Thanksgiving

Monika Luabeya

Nov 22, 2023
NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins (left) and Rick Mastracchio smile for the camera while aboard the International Space Station. Hopkins holds a thin white sheet with Velcro on it, which secures the Thanksgiving foods shown, including green beans, smoked turkey, and stuffing.
NASA / Mike Hopkins

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins (left) and Rick Mastracchio, show off their Thanksgiving meal in the Unity node of the International Space Station on Nov. 28, 2013. The meal included smoked turkey, green beans, and stuffing. This year, holiday treats including turkey, pumpkin spice cappuccino, and cranberry sauce were sent to the orbital laboratory through NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 launch.

Watch astronauts currently on the space station share a Thanksgiving message.

