A Space Station Thanksgiving

NASA / Mike Hopkins

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins (left) and Rick Mastracchio, show off their Thanksgiving meal in the Unity node of the International Space Station on Nov. 28, 2013. The meal included smoked turkey, green beans, and stuffing. This year, holiday treats including turkey, pumpkin spice cappuccino, and cranberry sauce were sent to the orbital laboratory through NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 launch.

Watch astronauts currently on the space station share a Thanksgiving message.

Image Credit: NASA/Mike Hopkins