A Practiced Escape

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Aug 14, 2024
Four people dressed in orange astronaut suits and white helmets with black visors begin to get out of a large white metal basket that is lifted some inches above the ground.
In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, teams at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida practice getting out of the emergency escape, or egress, basket on Aug. 9, 2024. The baskets, similar to gondolas on ski lifts, are used in the case of a pad abort emergency to enable astronauts and other pad personnel a way to quickly escape from the mobile launcher to the base of the pad and where waiting emergency transport vehicles will then drive them away.

Image credit: NASA/Kim Shiflett