Suggested Searches

1 min read

Best of 2024: Dinosaur Prepared to Safely Watch Solar Eclipse

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Jan 14, 2025
Image Article
A large model dinosaur bursts out of a beige and gray building. The Alamosaurus wears a pair of eclipse glasses. In the foreground, a child lifts their phone to take a picture of the dinosaur.
NASA/Joel Kowsky

An adult Alamosaurus sports eclipse glasses outside of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, on April 6, 2024. Two days later, the total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the North American continent from Mexico’s Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of Central America and Europe.

The NASA Headquarters photo team chose this image as one of the best from 2024. See more of the top 100 from last year on Flickr.

Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky