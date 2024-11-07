Oral History with Jon A. McBride, 1943 – 2024

Selected as an astronaut in 1978, Jon A. McBride served as the pilot for STS 41-G, launched October 5, 1984, the first shuttle mission to carry a full crew of seven. His other NASA assignments included lead chase pilot for the maiden voyage of Columbia and CAPCOM for three early shuttle flights.

