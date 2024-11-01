NASA Offers Virtual Activities for 31st SpaceX Resupply Mission

Creating a golden streak in the night sky, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars upward after liftoff from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 14, 2023, on the company’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services mission for the agency to the International Space Station. SpaceX

NASA invites the public to participate in virtual activities ahead of the launch of SpaceX’s 31st commercial resupply services mission for the agency. NASA and SpaceX are targeting 9:29 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 4, for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to launch on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, Dragon will deliver several new experiments, including the COronal Diagnostic EXperiment to examine solar wind and how it forms, as well as Antarctic moss to observe the combined effects of cosmic radiation and microgravity on plants. Other investigations aboard include a device to test cold welding of metals in microgravity and an investigation that studies how space impacts different materials

Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually. As a virtual guest, you’ll gain access to curated resources, interactive opportunities, and mission-specific information delivered straight to your inbox. Following liftoff, virtual guests will receive a commemorative stamp for their virtual guest passport

Learn more about NASA research and activities on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/station