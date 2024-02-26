NASA Invites You to Share Excitement of Agency’s SpaceX Crew-8 Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the company’s Dragon spacecraft is launched on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA/Joel Kowsky

NASA is inviting the public to take part in virtual activities for the launch of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist, will fly to the space station aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket.

Launch is targeted for no earlier than 12:04 a.m. EST on Friday, March. 1, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Members of the public can register to attend the launch virtually. As a virtual guest, you have access to curated resources, schedule changes, and mission specific information delivered straight to your inbox. Following each activity, virtual guests are sent a mission specific collectable stamp for their virtual guest passport. Hear more about the virtual guest program from the Crew-5 astronauts.

Live coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29 on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency’s website. Details about the mission and NASA’s Commercial Crew Program can be found by following the Crew-8 blog, the commercial crew blog, X, and Facebook.