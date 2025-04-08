Welcome to the Mission Support Directorate (MSD)

Portrait of David Mitchell, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson building in Washington. NASA/Bill Ingalls

David Mitchell, the Associate Administrator for MSD.

Have you ever wondered how NASA manages to achieve all the incredible missions it does, like probing the Sun and studying the history of our Universe? We do it through teamwork, one of our core values. And an essential part of NASA’s team is what we call Mission Support. Mission Support makes sure NASA’s missions, centers, and programs have the capabilities and services they need to explore the unknown, innovate for the future, and inspire the world.

To illustrate Mission Support at NASA, look at the example of the Roman Space Telescope. It’s not just scientists and engineers who are making the telescope happen. The program works with NASA’s financial office to plan the budget for the telescope. Engineers design the telescope with tools developed in coordination with NASA’s shared services and information technology offices. NASA’s engineering authority checks the design, and international relations manages NASA’s collaborations with other countries on the telescope. All of this is Mission Support.

Of course, there is much more to Mission Support, but I think you get the picture. MSD enables Mission Support by:

Planning and executing the Mission Support budgets for safety, security, and mission services as well as construction and environmental management.

Executing strategy and governance to ensure Mission Support is financially sound, aligned with the agency’s goals, and serving NASA’s missions.

Addressing Mission Support’s financial, operational, legal, and reputational risks to ensure resilience and mission success.

Working with mission directorates and centers to ensure NASA is prioritizing the Mission Support services they need most urgently to be successful.

Integrating Mission Support services across the agency to maximize efficiency and effectiveness.

Current and future missions require significant support to be successful. MSD is working today to ensure Mission Support is there for NASA to explore the unknown, innovate for the future, and inspire the world.

To learn more, visit MSD Organization.