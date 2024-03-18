Vision Statement of the Science Directorate at NASA Ames

Vision

To be a world-leading science organization, which contributes substantially to NASA’s science mission enterprise.

Mission

To provide scientific leadership in research and flight missions, enabled by the excellence of a diverse workforce.

Strategies

Alignment

• Shape, and align with, opportunities emerging from NASA’s strategic goals and elsewhere.

• Foster a culture of entrepreneurship, excellence, and rapid innovation.

Foundation

• Advance scientific research across the entire spectrum from modeling to laboratory experiments, including supporting society.

• Expand our leadership in developing and deploying instruments, as well as pioneering biological, space, and airborne science missions.

Workforce

• Cultivate a diverse next generation to develop into new leaders in scientific research and flight missions.

• Actively seek out and benefit from the strengths and insights that diversity provides.

Connections

• Be a sought-after partner to organizations inside and outside of NASA.

• Promote open knowledge sharing to enable and empower the broader research community.